Kill galamsey before it kills your members – Dr Tony Aidoo tells Pres. Mahama

Former Senior Presidential Aide and Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr Tony Aidoo, has made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to take decisive action against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in honour of the eight (8) victims of the recent helicopter crash.
According to Dr Aidoo, President Mahama must immediately intensify the fight against galamsey “before it kills his members”.
Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Dr Aidoo stressed that the deaths were avoidable, arguing that ending galamsey would be the most fitting tribute to the fallen heroes.
He stated:
We must look back and search for the cause. Why did they die? This, to me, is the most important question. People say, ‘Oh, the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away’. I say that God did not take them – it was through our mistakes, who caused an avoidable death. Why were they in the air? They were in the air because they were going to fight galamsey.
Dr Aidoo disclosed that upon receiving news of the incident, he immediately sent a message to President Mahama urging him not to let their deaths be in vain.
My first reaction, after the Chief of Staff gave us the details and confirmed the deaths, was to send a direct message to President Mahama. I said these eight important souls lost their lives in the fight against galamsey. For God’s sake, Mr President, don’t let them die in vain. Stop galamsey now – that’s the best tribute we can pay to these patriotic dead.
The helicopter crash on Wednesday, 6 August, at Adansi Akrofuom claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.
The other victims were three (3) crew members — Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.
Meanwhile, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed were laid to rest on Sunday, 10 August, at the military cemetery at Tse Addo in Accra.