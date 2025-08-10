Presidential envoy urges religious leaders to submit prophecies for official review

Religious leaders across Ghana are being urged to channel any prophecies or spiritual revelations with potential national impact directly to the Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations for prompt assessment.

The directive, outlined in a statement issued on Sunday, 10 August 2025, by Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Presidential Envoy, applies particularly to messages concerning prominent political figures, governance, national security, or the country’s overall stability.

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah explained that the move is designed to encourage accountability, careful discernment, and responsible stewardship over the nation’s future, especially during these uncertain times.

The statement also called for sustained prayers for the President, government, state institutions, bereaved families, and the country following the recent fatal crash involving government officials, military personnel, and executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It concluded by reaffirming the government’s readiness to collaborate with religious leaders to maintain peace and promote Ghana’s prosperity.

Following the tragic death of eight government officials, including military personnel and party executives, in the recent Ghana Air Force helicopter crash, social media has been awash with resurfaced prophecies from various religious figures.

These messages, many of which were issued weeks or even months before the incident, have reignited public debate on the role of prophecy in national life and the responsibility of faith leaders when making such declarations.

Among those whose statements have gained attention is Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, who released a video in July claiming to have seen a vision of a domestic flight accident on 29 July 2025. Although the tragedy ultimately occurred on 6 August and involved a military helicopter rather than a passenger aircraft, supporters argue that his message served as a spiritual warning. He also noted that the outcome could be averted through prayer.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is also among the preachers whose prophecies have been revisited. On 13 July 2025, he warned of a “plane crash” involving a smaller domestic aircraft, a statement that has since been widely circulated in the wake of the accident.

Just three days before the incident, on 3 August 2025, Prophet Eric Boahen, also known as Prophet Uche, delivered a prophecy regarding an impending aviation disaster. The closeness of the date to the crash has been described by some as chillingly accurate.

In April, Prophet Fire Ogya issued a personal warning to a Ghanaian soldier, urging him not to accept a particular flight assignment. The soldier reportedly heeded the advice and thus avoided the ill-fated mission, making this prophecy one of the most striking to resurface in recent days.

Another religious figure, Prophet Joseph Atarah, has also been mentioned in media coverage for prophetic statements believed to relate to the helicopter tragedy, although fewer details are available about the timing and nature of his message.

The resurgence of these prophecies has sparked renewed discussions about discernment, accountability, and the potential impact of public spiritual declarations, particularly when they involve matters of national security and the lives of public officials.