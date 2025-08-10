Helicopter Crash: Ghanaian pastors clash over prophecy claims [Video]

A Ghanaian minister has launched a scathing attack on Prophet Roja after the preacher's earlier flight crash prediction gained renewed attention following last week's deadly helicopter accident.

Samuel Henry, known as Prophet Roja, had claimed God showed him a vision of a domestic plane crash in Ghana. He said the aircraft would be travelling from Accra to Kumasi and would go down shortly after takeoff on 29 July 2025, with fewer than 20 survivors.

The prophecy has resurfaced online after the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people, including ministers Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

During a vigil on August 9, 2025 another pastor heavily criticised Prophet Roja's handling of the matter and questioned his standing within Ghana's religious community.

'This is not a prophecy'

The clergyman branded the prophecy as "sorcery" and "divination," arguing that real prophecy should provide hope rather than just doom. In a sighted by Pulse Ghana online, the furious pastor said:

He [Roja] is not part of the prophetic and apostolic ministry. He doesn't understand. Even in life, when you travel, some people will ask about your credentials if they want you to preach to them. They'll ask about your level of experience. But it's only in Ghana that someone will just get up, go on social media, and make these kinds of statements.

He continued his criticism in the viral video:

I don't believe this is what the Lord revealed. It's divination. I'm telling you, that Roja man should be careful. He's not mature at all. This is not prophecy. A prophecy must have a way out. This is what we call divination and sorcery. I can stand and make a statement, and I'll make projections, and it will come to pass.

Meanwhile, former Environment Minister, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, and former Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Limuna Mohammed, will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic tradition today.

The solemn rites will begin with Janazah prayers at 2:00 p.m. at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, followed by their burial at the Military Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.