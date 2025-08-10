Helicopter Crash: Murtala Mohammed, Alhaji Muniru to be laid to rest today

Ghana will today bid a heartfelt farewell to two of its distinguished sons, whose lives were cut short in the tragic military helicopter crash of 6 August. The nation’s grief runs deep as Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, former Minister for Environment, and Alhaji Muniru Limuna Mohammed, former Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, are laid to rest in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The solemn rites will begin with Janazah prayers at 2:00 p.m. at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, followed by their burial at the Military Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony will bring together family, friends, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and the highest levels of government to honour their memory.

The two men were among eight lives lost when a Ghana Air Force helicopter crashed in the Adansi-Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region — a tragedy that has united the country in mourning. Across Ghana, tributes have poured in, remembering their years of public service, quiet dedication, and steadfast commitment to the nation.

President John Mahama, the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to join the mourners, alongside the National Chief Imam, the leader of the Ambariya Sunni Group, and other prominent figures.

While today’s burial focuses on the two Muslim victims, the nation will come together again on Friday, 15 August 2025, for an inter-denominational state funeral at the Black Star Square.

