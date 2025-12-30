Advertisement

Ministerial Advisory Board inaugurated to guide the Defence Ministry: here are the members

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:27 - 30 December 2025
Advertisement

A Ministerial Advisory Board (MAB) has been inaugurated for the Ministry of Defence to provide strategic guidance on policy direction, national security priorities and stakeholder engagement.

Advertisement

As reported by Graphic online, the board is expected to offer independent advice on defence policy adjustments, operational strategies and emerging security threats. Additionally, the board will work to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Defence, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and other key national institutions.

The Advisory Board was inaugurated in Accra on Monday, December 29, 2025, with the Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, serving as Chair.

READ ALSO: Sammy Gyamfi defends Gold for Reserves Programme, accuses NPP minority of hypocrisy

Other members of the board include;
1.The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
2.The Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine
3. The Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi.

Advertisement

The remaining members are the Chief Director at the Ministry of Defence, Emmanuel Agbenyega Kartey; the Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, Patrick Nomo; financial expert Robert Gyang; Mr Christian Bankas; and Beatrice Akpene Kom, a Geomatic Engineer with the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GhIS).

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Ato Forson expressed confidence that the board would play a critical role in advising the ministry on policy direction adjustments, planning objectives and operational strategies as well as promote constant interaction between the ministry and its major stakeholders.

The establishment of the Ministerial Advisory Board forms part of broader efforts to strengthen defence governance and ensure responsive and well-coordinated security policies in the country.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Adesope Olajide slams comparisons in Ghana music, calls for unity to boost global success
Entertainment
30.12.2025
Adesope Olajide slams comparisons in Ghana music, calls for unity to boost global success
'Gov't will not sell ECG'- Ministry of Energy reassures PUWU
News
30.12.2025
'Gov't will not sell ECG'- Ministry of Energy reassures PUWU
FIFA approves 23 Ghanaian referees for international duties in 2026; Daniel Laryea leads list
Sports
30.12.2025
FIFA approves 23 Ghanaian referees for international duties in 2026; Daniel Laryea leads list
Ministerial Advisory Board inaugurated to guide the Defence Ministry: here are the members
News
30.12.2025
Ministerial Advisory Board inaugurated to guide the Defence Ministry: here are the members
Sammy Gyamfi defends Gold for Reserves Programme, accuses NPP minority of hypocrisy
News
29.12.2025
Sammy Gyamfi defends Gold for Reserves Programme, accuses NPP minority of hypocrisy
Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria; 2 others dead [Video]
Sports
29.12.2025
Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria; 2 others dead [Video]