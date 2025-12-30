Ministerial Advisory Board inaugurated to guide the Defence Ministry: here are the members

A Ministerial Advisory Board (MAB) has been inaugurated for the Ministry of Defence to provide strategic guidance on policy direction, national security priorities and stakeholder engagement.

As reported by Graphic online, the board is expected to offer independent advice on defence policy adjustments, operational strategies and emerging security threats. Additionally, the board will work to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of Defence, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and other key national institutions.

The Advisory Board was inaugurated in Accra on Monday, December 29, 2025, with the Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, serving as Chair.

Other members of the board include;

1.The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

2.The Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine

3. The Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi.

The remaining members are the Chief Director at the Ministry of Defence, Emmanuel Agbenyega Kartey; the Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, Patrick Nomo; financial expert Robert Gyang; Mr Christian Bankas; and Beatrice Akpene Kom, a Geomatic Engineer with the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GhIS).

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Ato Forson expressed confidence that the board would play a critical role in advising the ministry on policy direction adjustments, planning objectives and operational strategies as well as promote constant interaction between the ministry and its major stakeholders.