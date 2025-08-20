‘Our eyes are red’ – IGP Yohuno vows police readiness for Akwatia by-election

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has given firm assurance that the Ghana Police Service is fully prepared for the upcoming by-election in the Akwatia constituency, scheduled for Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

He emphasised that police personnel are ready to counter any potential threats during the polls to safeguard law and order.

The IGP made these remarks when members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) visited the High-Risk Operation Training Centre at Akyerematen on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, to assess the readiness of officers ahead of the election.

Explaining the rationale behind the intensive training exercise, Mr Yohuno said:

We have brought a large number of men here, all well-trained police officers, but because we are going into this election, we decided to sharpen their skills further towards the by-election.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno meets stakeholders ahead of Akwatia by-election

He added that the police are adequately prepared to counter threats, particularly those circulated on social media by political fanatics:

We are ready for the elections. All the threats we have heard from TikTok and other social media platforms have motivated us to prepare even more. We want to remove fear from the people and assure the electorate in Akwatia that nobody will be allowed to cause trouble in the constituency.

Reaffirming the service’s commitment, he stated:

We want to assure Ghanaians that the police are ready to handle any situation that may arise. We have the men and the resources. Our eyes are red, and nobody should think of causing trouble.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno

