Slain immigration officer’s family attempts to attack suspects in court (video)

Tensions ran high at the Adabraka District Court on Friday, 22 August 2025, when family members of slain immigration officer, Stephen King Amoah, attempted to physically attack the suspects accused of his murder.

A video from the courtroom premises captures the chaotic scene, showing enraged relatives charging towards the accused. Police officers quickly intervened, forming a protective barrier around the suspects and ushering them into a waiting vehicle before speeding them away from the court.

The outburst reflected the family’s anger and frustration as they continue to mourn Amoah’s tragic death.

Background

Stephen King Amoah

Stephen King Amoah, a serving officer with the Ghana Immigration Service, was reported missing on 4 July 2025. Five days later, on 9 July, his burnt body was discovered in a gutter near the GBC Satellite, opposite Comet Estate in Accra.

Police reports confirmed that the body, which had suffered severe burns, was conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary. Investigators from the Taifa Police Station later visited the facility with six relatives, who were able to identify the remains despite the extensive damage.

According to police findings, on the night of 3 July 2025, at around 8:00 p.m., Amoah left his Ashongman Estate residence after receiving WhatsApp images of large sums of money from Bright Aweh. Aweh had allegedly invited him for a meeting to settle a financial matter.

Tragically, Amoah never returned home. His phone was found to have been switched off, and all efforts to reach him proved unsuccessful.

Police Investigations

Following investigations, Bright Aweh was arrested. During interrogation, he admitted to giving Amoah GHS 500,000 in cash, claiming part of the amount was to clear debts while the rest was to be held for later collection. However, Aweh failed to provide a credible explanation about the source of the money and gave conflicting accounts during questioning.

Another suspect, Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Jaase, was later arrested. Both Aweh and Zigah appeared before the Adabraka District Court on 22 August 2025, where the near-violent confrontation with Amoah’s grieving family unfolded.

