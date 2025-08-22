GBA denies ‘false’ reports of snubbing President Mahama for 2025 Bar Conference

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has dismissed reports claiming that it deliberately excluded President John Dramani Mahama from its upcoming 2025 Bar Conference scheduled to take place in Wa, Upper West Region.

The clarification follows media publications and social media commentary alleging that the GBA had failed to invite President Mahama as a guest speaker, a role often extended to former President Nana Akufo-Addo during his 8-year tenure.

In a statement signed by GBA President, Efua Ghartey, the Association described such reports as “false”, “misleading” and “a misconception of facts.” It stressed that President Mahama has indeed been invited to serve as the Guest of Honour and has formally accepted the invitation.

The GBA explained that as far back as March 2025, the Bar Council paid a courtesy call on President Mahama, during which an informal invitation was extended. This was followed by a formal letter dated 21 July 2025, received at the Presidency on 29 July 2025. An official acceptance letter from the Presidency, dated 1 August 2025 with Ref. No. OPS 311/25/2817, was subsequently received.

The statement explained:

It has been the practice of the GBA, in its bid to create the necessary publicity for its Annual Conferences, to circulate initial notices to members whilst awaiting responses from invited guests, including the President of the Republic, who may not have responded at the time of publication.

The Association further emphasised that the planning and organisation of the 2025 Annual Conference do not differ significantly from those of previous years. It added that one such updated notice was circulated via email to members on 8 August 2025, at a time when a formal response from the Presidency had not yet been confirmed.

The GBA also noted that this is not the first time the Bar Council of England and Wales will be participating in its Annual Conference. At the 2022 Conference held in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, the Bar Council of England and Wales was also in attendance.