Third suspect in Immigration Officer’s murder case reportedly dies after short illness

A dramatic development has emerged in the case of murdered Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah, as a third suspect linked to the incident has reportedly died following a short illness. The news was confirmed by the officer’s brother, Kwasi Amoako, who told Citi News that he had been informed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer in charge of the case.

“Yesterday [Friday, August 21] we went to court and I can confirm that the third suspect has passed on. I was told by the Police CID, the one who is in charge of the case. We thank God that our brother has started seeking justice for himself,” Mr Amoako said.

Murdered Stephen Amoah

Although the police have not yet issued an official statement, the development raises further questions about the direction of the legal process and the wider investigation.

The murder of Stephen King Amoah, aged 38, has drawn national attention since his disappearance on 3rd July 2025. He was last seen leaving his home to meet a friend at Ashongman Estate. Almost a week later, on 9th July, his charred body was discovered at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya, sparking public outrage and an intensive police manhunt.

The death of a key suspect marks yet another unexpected turn in a case already characterised by shocking twists, and comes only days after the accused individuals were presented in court.

Family’s pursuit of justice

For the Amoah family, the development has been viewed as a sign of divine intervention. “We thank God that our brother has started seeking justice for himself,” Mr. Amoako remarked.

