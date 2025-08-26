‘He didn’t pay a penny’ – Bryan Acheampong claims he sponsored Bawumia in 2023 primaries

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bryan Acheampong, has alleged that he heavily sponsored former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during his presidential bid in the party’s 2023 primaries.

According to Dr Acheampong, he provided significant financial backing to Dr Bawumia in the Eastern Region by paying each super delegate in the region $1,500 to vote in his favour.

Addressing party faithful as part of his campaign ahead of the January 31 presidential primaries, he insisted that Dr Bawumia did not contribute financially during the 2023 contest. He declared:

In 2023, Dr Bawumia did not bring a penny into the Eastern Region. I paid every single penny for him to become flagbearer of this party. All the constituency executives, everybody collected $1,500.

Dr Acheampong further claimed that he invested more money in Dr Bawumia’s campaign during the 2024 elections than he did for former President Nana Akufo-Addo during his victory in 2016.

His remarks add to the rising tension among the NPP’s flagbearer aspirants, with each candidate mobilising support across the party.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reportedly taken a commanding lead in the flagbearership race, according to the latest Global Info Analytics poll. The survey places him at 52% support among NPP delegates ahead of the primaries. He is followed by former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong with 17%.