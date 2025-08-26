Top 10 Countries in Africa with the Most Expensive Petrol Prices (2025)

Petrol remains a vital resource for economies across Africa, fuelling transportation, industry, and daily household needs. Yet, its price varies significantly from one country to another, influenced by factors such as domestic production, government policies, taxation, subsidies, and access to global oil markets.

According to the latest figures from GlobalPetrolPrices.com, some countries enjoy exceptionally low fuel prices, while others face some of the highest in the world. These disparities carry major implications for consumers, businesses, and entire national economies.

At the most affordable end is Libya, where petrol costs just USD 0.028 per litre, making it one of the cheapest fuel markets not only in Africa but globally. Similarly, Angola and Algeria keep petrol prices below USD 0.40 per litre, easing transport and trade costs for households and businesses. In such countries, low fuel prices are an enabler of mobility, economic activity, and affordability for low-income households and small enterprises that depend heavily on transport.

Fuel prices

ADVERTISEMENT

On the opposite end are countries where petrol is a costly burden. The Central African Republic tops the list at USD 1.871 per litre, followed by Senegal at USD 1.763 per litre. Other countries with steep prices include Zimbabwe (USD 1.560 per litre), Ivory Coast (USD 1.523 per litre), and Burkina Faso (USD 1.514 per litre).

High petrol costs in these nations often stem from heavy dependence on imports, limited refining capacity, high taxation, and logistical challenges in transporting fuel inland. These factors drive up the price at the pump, increasing the cost of goods and services, reducing disposable income, and placing a heavier financial strain on households and businesses.

ALSO READ: Why the Ghana cedi keeps fluctuating on the interbank market and what it means for your pocket

The variation in petrol prices across Africa mirrors the continent’s diverse economic and policy environments. Oil-rich countries or those with stronger state regulation can shield consumers with lower prices, while nations reliant on imports or subject to weaker infrastructure and higher levies pay significantly more.

ADVERTISEMENT

These contrasts also underscore the pressing issue of energy security and affordability. In countries with low petrol prices, governments must balance fuel subsidies with fiscal sustainability. Conversely, in high-cost markets, policymakers face the challenge of ensuring stable supply while easing public concerns about expensive energy.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Richest African Presidents in History and Their Net Worth

Below is a ranking of the top ten African countries with the most expensive petrol prices in 2025, listed from highest to lowest cost per litre.

10 Countries in Africa with the Most Expensive Petrol Prices

Rank Country Petrol Price (USD/L) 1 C. Afr. Rep. 1.871 2 Senegal 1.763 3 Zimbabwe 1.560 4 Ivory Coast 1.523 5 Burkina Faso 1.514 6 Cameroon 1.497 7 Malawi 1.459 8 Morocco 1.437 9 Kenya 1.423 10 Seychelles 1.414