Over 3.56 million GHS paid to creators in 2025: How Youfanly reached 35,000 users and is advancing the African creator economy

As the global creator economy reaches a trillion-dollar industry, African creators continue to face structural barriers that limit their ability to access, earn, scale, and compete globally. Youfanly, a creator monetization platform is changing that narrative, built to include African creators in this upwardly growing industry by offering fast payouts, simplified verification, and flexible payment options tailored to the realities of creators on the continent.

In March 2025, the African creator economy was valued at $5 billion, with projections estimating growth to nearly $30 billion by 2032. Yet despite the presence of big giants with global platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, many African creators struggle to monetise effectively due to delayed payouts, extreme content restriction, restrictive verification processes, and limited access to global payment infrastructure.

For years, Nairobi-based creator Amina Waithaka poured countless hours into filming and editinghigh-quality dance tutorials, only to face constant roadblocks on major platforms. Despite several viral hits, she was faced with payout hurdles and arbitrary account deactivations, meaning her hard work rarely translated into actual income.

She recalls this experience since moving to Youfanly, which has meant reliable, instant payouts and more importantly, the opportunity to build sustainably while controlling both her creative output and her financial future.

Built for African creators, the platform prioritizes simple onboarding, creator-friendly verification,and industry-leading payout speeds. Withdrawal requests are approved within 24 to 48 hours, and creators are often credited in less than an hour, a speed that sets Youfanly apart. The platform offers multi-currency support, including local bank transfers, mobile money (such as M-Pesa), and cryptocurrency, all while ensuring creators keep 100% of their tips.

Currently, Youfanly has over 4,500 creators and has paid out more than 3.56 million GHS ($312,000) over the last 14 months. The platform features talent from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and the United States.

As an industry-agnostic platform, Youfanly enables creators to thrive across various niches, ranging from fitness, food, fashion, and music to NSFW content.

“While finding reliable payment processing partners can be a challenge, we have been proactive in building strong relationships to ensure smooth transactions. Our focus and differentiation centers on removing the friction African creators face on global platforms, allowing our users to reach their full potential,” said Ella Aragbeye, Creator Partnerships Officer at Youfanly.

As the demand for homegrown solutions that can compete on a global stage grows, Youfanly intends to triple its creator base over the next 12 months. The roadmap includes the rollout of live streaming and expanded support for currencies such as GBP and EUR, alongside more African currencies like UGX and CFA, as the platform executes its strategy to scale its international creator base.

With the world’s youngest population, the growth of Africa’s digital economy makes specialized creator platforms more urgent than ever. After being historically excluded from this global expansion, Youfanly is building the infrastructure needed for creators to earn without borders.

About Youfanly

Youfanly is an industry-agnostic creator platform built to provide creators with the tools, freedom, and speed they need to monetize their content and influence. Built for African creators first, Youfanly is laying the foundation for global expansion, empowering creators with reliability, freedom, and real earnings.