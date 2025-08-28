Several feared dead as Gbiniyiri residents fleeing conflict drown in White Volta

Several residents of Gbiniyiri, a community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region, are feared dead after their boat reportedly capsized on the White Volta near the Dinie-Tuonbo enclave.

Reports indicate that the victims were among a larger group of residents fleeing to neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire amid violent clashes over a land dispute. The conflict has already claimed about ten (10) lives and left many others injured.

According to 3news, the Savannah Regional NADMO Director, Mahama Zakaria, confirmed that six (6) passengers were rescued, while several others remain missing beneath the water. A NADMO-led search and rescue operation has since been deployed to recover the remaining victims.

Background of the conflict

The clashes, which erupted on Sunday, 24 August, stem from a protracted dispute over a piece of land. So far, at least six (6) people have been killed, with several others sustaining severe injuries.

Reports suggest that the violence escalated after the chief of Gbenyiri returned to his community. As a gesture of respect, the chief of Kalba instructed his son to escort him back. However, they were allegedly ambushed by one of the rival factions, triggering further bloodshed. Among those killed was the chief of Kalba.

On Tuesday, 26 August, tensions worsened when the Chief’s Palace was set ablaze, raising fears of an escalation into a larger regional conflict.

