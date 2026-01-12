Why did Pirelli become the sole provider of Formula 1 tyres?

#Featuredpost

Pirelli's journey to becoming the sole tyre supplier for Formula 1 is a story rooted in both performance and strategy. The best place to make online betting on the best Formula 1 events is 1xBet, which you can join today. The Italian tyre manufacturer became the exclusive supplier in 2011, after winning a tender issued by the FIA, the governing body of Formula 1. This decision marked a significant shift from the previous era when Formula 1 teams were allowed to choose from multiple tyre manufacturers, with 3 examples being Bridgestone and Michelin. Your favorite Formula 1 participants are present at the 1xBet platform, where betting online is very simple.

Reducing costs

The reason behind this change was multifaceted. First, the FIA wanted to reduce costs for teams. With multiple tyre suppliers, each team had to develop specific setups for different brands. This increased 2 things: complexity and cost of car development. Just 1 supplier would standardize this aspect of car design, making the sport more affordable and accessible, particularly for smaller teams. While you wait for Formula 1 races, you can go and try the 1xBet casino slots and their endless possibilities to win. Another driving force was the desire for consistent competition. In previous years, teams with better relationships or more financial resources often had an advantage in negotiating tyre deals. By appointing a single supplier, the FIA sought to level the playing field and ensure more competitive races. The casino slots from 1xBet also allow you to have fun before other FIA events too.

An experienced company

Pirelli's selection was also based on their technical prowess and commitment to innovation. The company had a long history in motorsports. And before the next big motorsports event is held, make sure to explore the excellent collection of 1xBet online casino games currently available. They have provided tyres for 3 kinds of competitions already:

rallying;

sports car racing;

and motorcycle competitions.

Their experience in high-performance tyres made them an ideal candidate for the demanding environment of Formula 1. The partnership with Pirelli has also allowed the company to develop tyres with unique characteristics designed to influence race strategy. Pirelli's approach emphasizes managing tyre degradation, a crucial factor in race outcomes, which has added an extra layer of tactical depth to Formula 1. Today, Pirelli continues to hold the role of sole tyre supplier, while also helping to shape the technical landscape of Formula 1. As you wait for the next Formula 1 race, you are invited to try the online casino 1xBet and its great games.