‘Our true opponent is out there’ – Bawumia cautions against NPP internal attacks

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has cautioned party members against engaging in internal attacks as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.
According to him, any form of division within the party would harm its chances of victory, stressing that the NPP’s “true opponent” is the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and not fellow contenders.
His caution follows recent alleged religious and tribal attacks from opponents contesting the NPP’s presidential primaries, scheduled for 31 January 2026.
Addressing supporters during the submission and filing of his nomination forms on Thursday, 28 August, Dr Bawumia described the repeated tribal and religious attacks targeted at him as “unhelpful” and urged party unity.
He stated:
Dear delegates, the most important desire in the hearts of all our colleagues is a win in 2028. We have to put our best foot forward, as we rebuild our party towards that election. To win in 2028, we must not just talk unity, we must live it.
He warned that internal divisions would only serve the interest of the NDC:
The repeated attacks by our own party folks on one another are absolutely unhelpful. What we say against each other, the NDC will use against us in 2028. If you claim you are a true patriot and want this party to win in 2028, then stop it. Don’t lecture us about how blue your blood is. Let your actions show. Stop the internal attacks now. Stop the religious and tribal attacks now.
Dr Bawumia further urged his opponents to redirect their focus towards holding the NDC government accountable for its promises rather than undermining him.
Won’t it benefit Ghana and the NPP if, instead of attacking each other, we focus on selling a vision for the party and the country? Our true opponent is not within. Our true opponent is out there. We need unity to win. I promise you that just as you have always known me, I would not do anything to bring division or conflict within the party. If there is anyone to create problems in the NPP, it will not be Bawumia.
He also reaffirmed his track record as Vice President, arguing that he remains the most effective in Ghana’s history. According to him, this positions him as the NPP’s strongest candidate to surpass the 50% threshold in the 2028 general election.