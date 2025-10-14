Over GH¢600m allegedly stolen: Full details of charges against former NSA boss

The former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, has been charged with fourteen (14) counts, including causing financial loss to the Republic, stealing, and money laundering, in a case involving more than GH¢600 million.

According to a charge sheet filed by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine at the Accra High Court, Mr Assibey Antwi is accused of authorising payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel and misappropriating public funds during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025.

He faces multiple counts under Sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Below are the full details of the charges:

Count One

Statement of Offence: Causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: Between August 2021 and February 2025, Osei Assibey Antwi wilfully caused a financial loss of GH¢500,861,744.02 to the National Service Authority by authorising payments of allowances to over 60,000 non-existent (ghost) national service personnel.

Count Two

Statement of Offence: Stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 22 August 2023, in the Greater Accra Region, he dishonestly appropriated GH¢3,612,000 belonging to the National Service Authority.

Count Three

Statement of Offence: Stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 11 September 2023, in the Greater Accra Region, he dishonestly appropriated GH¢516,000 belonging to the National Service Authority.

Count Four

Statement of Offence: Stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 26 October 2023, in the Greater Accra Region, he dishonestly appropriated GH¢516,000 belonging to the National Service Authority.

Count Five

Statement of Offence: Stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 23 November 2023, in the Greater Accra Region, he dishonestly appropriated GH¢516,000 belonging to the National Service Authority.

Count Six

Statement of Offence: Stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 18 December 2023, in the Greater Accra Region, he dishonestly appropriated GH¢1,032,000 belonging to the National Service Authority.

Count Seven

Statement of Offence: Stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 14 May 2024, in the Greater Accra Region, he dishonestly appropriated GH¢2,064,000 belonging to the National Service Authority.

Count Eight

Statement of Offence: Causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: Between January 2022 and December 2024, in the Greater Accra Region, he wilfully caused financial loss of GH¢8,256,000 to the National Service Authority by authorising transfers from the Authority’s control account to his e-zwich card (No. 1177042059).

Count Nine

Statement of Offence: Money laundering contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044). Particulars of Offence: Between January 2022 and December 2024, in the Greater Accra Region, he knowingly took possession of GH¢8,256,000 diverted into his e-zwich account, knowing it formed part of the proceeds of unlawful activity.

Count Ten

Statement of Offence: Causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 30 September 2022, he wilfully caused financial loss of GH¢55,000,000 to the National Service Authority by authorising the withdrawal of the said amount from the Kumawu Farm Project Account without using it for the intended project.

Count Eleven

Statement of Offence: Causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 20 October 2023, he wilfully caused financial loss of GH¢15,000,000 to the National Service Authority by authorising the withdrawal of the said amount from the Kumawu Farm Project Account without expending it on the project.

Count Twelve

Statement of Offence: Causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 24 January 2024, he wilfully caused financial loss of GH¢4,000,000 to the National Service Authority by authorising withdrawals from the Kumawu Farm Project Account without using the funds for the project.

Count Thirteen

Statement of Offence: Causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 22 March 2024, he wilfully caused financial loss of GH¢10,000,000 to the National Service Authority by authorising the withdrawal of funds from the Kumawu Farm Project Account without expending them on the project.

Count Fourteen

Statement of Offence: Causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: On or about 14 May 2024, he wilfully caused financial loss of GH¢22,000,000 to the National Service Authority by authorising the withdrawal of the said amount from the Kumawu Farm Project Account without using it for the project.

The case, which involves one of the largest alleged financial scandals in the history of the National Service Authority, has drawn widespread public attention. The prosecution is expected to present witnesses and evidence detailing how the funds were misappropriated over several years.