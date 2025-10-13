Ghana will have a woman president in the near future – Pres. Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence that Ghana will have a female president in the near future, underscoring the nation’s steady progress towards gender equality.

Speaking at the Opening Session of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing, President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. He urged world leaders to translate the vision of the Beijing Declaration into tangible and transformative action.

In his address, the President outlined Ghana’s achievements in advancing gender inclusivity, highlighting the historic milestone of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s election as the country’s first female Vice President.

He stated:

My country Ghana remains steadfast in its pursuit of gender equality and the empowerment of our women. Under my leadership and in my capacity as the African Union Champion for Gender and Women's Empowerment, the government of Ghana has continued to take decisive steps to mainstream gender across our national development policies.

He continued:

We have achieved historic milestones, including the election of Ghana's first female vice president and the unprecedented appointment of women to positions in government, the judiciary, the security services, and other key institutions.

President Mahama further reiterated his confidence that Ghana’s journey toward gender parity will soon reach a defining moment. He said:

These are not just symbolic gestures; they are deliberate affirmations that women deserve a seat at the table of the highest levels of decision making. I am confident that in the very near future, a woman will break the glass ceiling and become the President of the Republic of Ghana.