2 arrested over alleged plot to assassinate a chief in Eastern Region

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects over an alleged plot to assassinate a traditional leader in the Eastern Region.

A police statement dated October 12 and signed by DSP David Fianko-Okyere, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, identified the suspects as Emelia Akua Asor and Butuakwa Seth.

The two were apprehended following an intelligence-led operation that foiled their plan to eliminate the Chief ahead of his first Royal Durbar scheduled for 17 October 2025 at Akyem Kwabeng.

According to the police, the arrests were made after an intelligence team infiltrated the suspects’ network on 11 October 2025. The statement said:

During the operation, suspect Emelia Akua Asor offered GH₵50,000.00 to undercover officers to kill the Chief and another woman alleged to be lined up for installation as Queen Mother.

The police further disclosed that Asor directed her accomplice, Butuakwa Seth, to help identify the residences of the intended victims. Seth reportedly led the officers to the homes of both the Chief and the woman, providing a photograph of the Chief to aid in the planned assassination. The suspects allegedly promised an additional GH₵50,000.00 upon completion of the act.

Both suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and are expected to be arraigned soon.

