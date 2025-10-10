Chairman Wontumi released after spending 3 nights in Police custody over galamsey charges

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been released from police custody after spending three (3) nights in detention. His release follows his successful fulfilment of bail conditions in two (2) separate illegal mining (galamsey) cases currently before the High Court in Accra.

Chairman Wontumi had earlier failed to meet the bail requirements imposed on 7 October 2025 by the Criminal Division of the High Court.

First Case: GH₵15 Million Bail Granted

On 7 October 2025, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, granted Chairman Wontumi bail in the sum of GH₵15 million.

As part of the bail terms, the court ordered that he be placed on a stop list at all entry and exit points of the country pending further directives. He is facing six (6) counts of alleged breaches of Ghana’s mining laws alongside Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, and the company itself. The charges include the unlawful assignment of mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining operations, popularly known as galamsey.

Under the bail conditions, Chairman Wontumi is required to present three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction. He must also deposit his passport(s) with the court’s Registrar and will remain on the stop list until his bail terms are reviewed.

Additionally, the sureties must submit photocopies of their Ghana Cards and digital addresses to the Registrar. Chairman Wontumi is also required to report to the investigator handling the case on the first and third Monday of every month. The investigator, in turn, must submit proof of his compliance to the court.

Second Case: New Charges Filed

Shortly after being granted the GH₵15 million bail, Chairman Wontumi was rearrested and arraigned before another High Court on fresh charges.

He and four (4) others have been charged with seven counts of illegal mining-related offences. Chairman Wontumi pleaded not guilty to two counts of mining without a licence, abetting the unauthorised felling of trees, and abetting the unauthorised erection of buildings in a forest reserve.

He was granted a bail of GHC10 million with two sureties, while the case was adjourned to 4 November 2025.

