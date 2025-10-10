NPP Presidential Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong secures No. 1 spot on ballot paper

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully conducted the balloting exercise for its presidential candidates ahead of the presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026. The exercise took place on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, picked the number one (1) position on the ballot paper, followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong, who secured the second (2) spot. Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, drew the number three (3) position, while Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong placed fourth (4) and fifth (5) respectively.

The order of candidates on the ballot is as follows:

Ken Ohene Agyapong Dr Bryan Acheampong Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Reaction from Team Agyapong

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the spokesperson for the Ken Agyapong campaign team, Kwasi Kwarteng, described the process as fair and transparent. He noted that the outcome was encouraging and offered an advantage to their candidate.

Mr Kwarteng said:

It was just five candidates. It was an open process, and the candidates had representatives who picked their own numbers. In terms of visibility and positioning, being number one gives us a lot of advantage.

He added that the campaign team will now intensify efforts to engage delegates nationwide, focusing on Mr Agyapong’s message centred on job creation and economic empowerment.

Latest Poll Prediction

Meanwhile, a recent poll has projected that Mr Agyapong will emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential primaries with 53.1% of the total vote.

According to the Phase Two (2) survey conducted by Sanity Africa, a Pan-African civil society organisation, and released in October 2025, Mr Agyapong has strengthened his lead among NPP delegates across the country.

Campaign activities are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as candidates step up their efforts to win support from delegates ahead of the January 2026 primary.