2 nannies arrested for allegedly drugging and abusing twin toddlers in East Legon

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Airport Divisional Police Command in Accra has arrested two nannies accused of drugging twin toddlers under their care at East Legon.

According to Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, the suspects, Francisca Boakye, 30, a student nurse from Konongo in the Ashanti Region, and Harriet Ansah, 31, from Jasikan in the Oti Region, were arrested after the children’s mother lodged a complaint in September 2025.

The 40-year-old businesswoman reported that her two-year-old twin boys had been unusually drowsy and behaving strangely for several weeks. Her concerns led her to investigate further, and she later discovered that the nannies had allegedly been giving the children a sleep-inducing substance by secretly mixing it into their milk.

Superintendent Obeng explained during a press briefing that the suspects claimed the substance made the children sleep for longer hours so they could complete household chores without interruption.

Further investigations revealed that Harriet Ansah confessed to the act and alleged that she learned the practice from her colleague, Francisca Boakye. In a disturbing admission, Ansah also confessed to other forms of abuse, including striking the children’s heads with a heated object and calling them derogatory names such as “chimpanzee.”

Police confirmed that the two (2) nannies had been employed by the complainant for about eight months. A search conducted in their living quarters led to the discovery of two used sachets and four unused sachets containing unknown substances believed to have been used in the alleged offences. The exhibits have been sent for forensic examination.

Both suspects have been cautioned and charged with the relevant offences. They remain in police custody and are expected to reappear before the court on 20 October 2025.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has condemned the alleged acts, describing them as “inhumane and completely unacceptable.” Superintendent Obeng urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant in supervising domestic workers, particularly those entrusted with the care of children and other vulnerable persons.