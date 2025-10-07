Ayikoi Otoo submitted fake evidence during CJ removal probe – Domelevo accuses

Former Auditor-General and member of the five-member committee that investigated petitions against former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has accused lawyer Ayikoi Otoo of presenting fake evidence during the committee’s proceedings.
His remarks come in response to criticism from Mr Otoo, who accused Mr Domelevo of sitting idly by during what he described as an unfair trial against the former Chief Justice.
Speaking in a recent interview, Mr Domelevo described the lawyer’s comments as “interesting” and revealed that one of the documents submitted by Mr Otoo was allegedly forged. According to him, the document in question was a letter supposedly signed by the Judicial Secretary, claiming to appoint the Chief Justice.
He stated:
I find it very interesting. He said he has provided all the evidence, a former auditor general, and I sat there and I didn't take it and other people, I was whatever influenced my decision, he doesn't know. I want to put it on record that he provided us with evidence that were fake evidence.
He continued:
It will interest you to know that it is the junior of the Chief Justice, the judicial secretary who appointed the Chief Justice. That letter he produced is signed by the judicial secretary appointing the Chief Justice.
Mr Domelevo also expressed concern about the slow pace of prosecuting corruption cases nine months into President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.
He lamented:
So if you follow the briefing that the Attorney General has been given, a lot of work is going on. We will ask, are you satisfied? I'll say no. I am not satisfied because I can't see the end of the tunnel, not to talk about the light at the end of the tunnel. I can't see it.
He added:
I don't even see the end of the tunnel before the light because I know this may continue to, there's a change. In fact, the prayer of the, the culprits and their lawyers is that there should be a change in government, then you hear nolle prosequi and our money is gone.
According to him, the lack of speed in prosecuting corruption-related cases undermines public confidence in government’s anti-corruption efforts.