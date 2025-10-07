Chairman Wontumi placed on stop list as court grants Gh₵15 million bail

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has granted bail to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the sum of GH₵15 million.

The court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, also ordered that Chairman Wontumi be placed on a stop list at all entry and exit points of the country pending further directives.

Wontumi has been charged alongside Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, and the company itself on six (6) counts of alleged breaches of Ghana’s mining laws, including the unlawful assignment of mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining operations, commonly known as galamsey.

Under the bail conditions, Chairman Wontumi is required to provide three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction. He must also deposit his passport(s) with the Registrar of the court and will remain on the stop list until his bail conditions are reviewed.

The sureties are additionally required to submit photocopies of their Ghana Cards and digital addresses to the Registrar.

As part of the bail requirements, Chairman Wontumi must report to the investigator handling the case on the first and third Monday of every month. The investigator is also mandated to submit proof of compliance to the court.

Full details of Charges

COUNT ONE

Statement of Offence: Assignment of mineral rights without approval, contrary to Section 14(1) and Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

COUNT TWO

Statement of Offence: Assignment of mineral rights without approval, contrary to Section 14(1) and Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

COUNT THREE

Statement of Offence: Assignment of mineral rights without approval, contrary to Section 14(1) and Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

COUNT FOUR

Statement of Offence: Purposely facilitating an unlicenced mining operation, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

COUNT FIVE

Statement of Offence: Purposely facilitating an unlicenced mining operation, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

COUNT SIX

Statement of Offence: Purposely facilitating an unlicenced mining operation, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) as amended by Section 3 of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).