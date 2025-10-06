Chairman Wontumi granted GH₵1m bail with 2 sureties, to appear in court tomorrow

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted bail by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He was granted bail in the sum of GH₵1 million with two sureties, which he has successfully met. The development follows a directive issued by the Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine, ordering him to report to the CID headquarters in Accra on Monday, 6 October 2025, or face arrest.

Chairman Wontumi is expected to face three mining-related charges at the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, 7 October 2025. His case stems from ongoing investigations involving his company, Akonta Mining Limited, and allegations of illegal mining activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists at the CID headquarters, his lead counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, confirmed that his client was cooperating fully with investigators but warned against any attempt to revoke his existing police enquiry bail.

He stated:

Indeed, we don't need to unnecessarily increase the political temperature in the country. We have not at any point in time decided or refused to respond to invitations.

Chairman Wontumi’s legal challenges began earlier this year following allegations made by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. During a press conference on Tuesday, 21 April, the Minister accused Akonta Mining Limited of unlawfully selling mining concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Police restore calm after violent clashes at Sampa main market

Some of these concessions were reportedly sold for up to GH₵300,000, while others were allegedly exchanged for gold royalties. Following the allegations, the Minister ordered the immediate revocation of all mining licences held by Akonta Mining.