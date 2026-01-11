Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup El Clasico showdown – Lineups, form guide & prediction

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh. Full preview, team news, form, lineups and expert match prediction.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for another seismic El Clásico showdown on Sunday as they contest the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final, following contrasting semi-final victories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona booked their place in emphatic style with a ruthless 5-0 dismantling of Athletic Bilbao, barely breaking a sweat as they raced into a four-goal lead before halftime. With an extra day of rest and momentum surging their way, the defending La Liga champions head into the final brimming with confidence.

Hansi Flick’s men produced a blistering attacking display, with Raphinha bagging a brace, while Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres and Roony Bardghji added further gloss to a near-flawless performance. The Catalans, already 15-time winners, now aim to secure the trophy for the 16th time.

MUST READ: Anthony Joshua makes first public statement after horrific accident that killed 2 of his friends

Barcelona will also be buoyed by recent history. They crushed Real Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final and arrive in Riyadh riding a nine-match winning streak in all competitions. Flick’s side have not tasted domestic defeat since losing 2-1 to their arch-rivals in late October, adding intrigue to a rivalry that will be renewed for the 263rd time this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid, in contrast, endured a far tougher path to the final. Xabi Alonso’s side were forced to dig deep in a cagey 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. Federico Valverde’s thunderous long-range free kick set the tone before Rodrygo doubled the lead early in the second half. Atletico clawed one back through Alexander Sørloth, but Los Blancos held firm under late pressure to advance.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, 13-time winners of the competition, lifted the Super Cup as recently as 2024 when they dismantled Barcelona 4-1.

A similar outcome would not only secure silverware but also send a statement in a season where the rivals are separated by just four points in La Liga and remain alive in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

The Super Cup may not define either team’s campaign, but the stakes are never low when Spanish football’s two eternal giants collide, especially with early-season bragging rights and momentum on the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Probable lineups

Barcelona: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin; F Torres

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

READ MORE: 10 most dangerous places around the world where you might not return alive

Predictions

Advertisement

Advertisement

With both sides arriving in strong form, Sunday’s Super Cup final promises another high-tempo El Clásico. Barcelona enter with fresher legs and impressive attacking rhythm after their demolition of Athletic Bilbao, while Real Madrid’s grit and individual brilliance carried them through a far sterner test against Atletico.

Expect a close, tactical battle decided by fine margins. If Flick’s side maintain their recent sharpness in front of goal, Barcelona may hold a slight edge, but Real Madrid’s firepower—led by Vinicius, Mbappé and Bellingham—makes them a constant threat in transition. A tight scoreline feels likely, with Barcelona narrowly favoured: