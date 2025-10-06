Police restore calm after violent clashes at Sampa main market

The Bono Regional Police Command has restored calm in Sampa following violent clashes between two rival factions, Sammordua and Samgba Gyafla, at the Sampa main market in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Command, the police confirmed that the confrontation, which occurred on Sunday, 5 October 2025, involved an exchange of gunfire between the two groups and resulted in the burning of several stores in the market area.

The statement read:

A team of police officers was immediately deployed to the scene to restore order and to escort a Ghana National Fire Service tender and an ambulance conveying a pregnant woman to hospital. However, the police team got caught in the crossfire.

The statement noted:

According to the police, seven injured officers were treated and discharged at the Sampa Government Hospital, while one officer who sustained a head injury has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment.