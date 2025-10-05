A Plus denies Kennedy Agyapong sponsored his 2024 parliamentary campaign (video)

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has dismissed claims that his 2024 parliamentary campaign was financed by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the rumours during an appearance on UTV Ghana, A Plus clarified that Mr Agyapong had no financial involvement in his campaign. Instead, he revealed that he personally supported Mr Agyapong’s bid for the NPP flagbearership ahead of the 2024 general elections.

A Plus explained:

I gave Kennedy Agyapong more money for his primaries and I mobilised a lot of resources for him. Even the GJA President, Albert Dwomfuor, has admitted that I contributed significantly to his campaign for the GJA presidency. I speak from my pocket, and I used my own money to win my seat. Kennedy Agyapong is my friend, but he had no hand in funding my campaign.

His comments come amid growing speculation that Mr Agyapong was a key financier of his campaign, particularly following A Plus’s high-profile victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

On 7 December 2024, A Plus, who contested as an independent candidate, secured a decisive win by polling 14,277 votes. He defeated the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP, who garnered 11,637 votes. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Yawson Mohamed, came third with 10,112 votes out of a total of 36,026 valid votes cast.

