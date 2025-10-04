Ghana endorses Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end Gaza conflict

The Government of Ghana has officially endorsed the 20-point peace proposal unveiled by United States President Donald Trump to restore stability in Gaza. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana described the plan as a groundbreaking initiative to end the prolonged suffering of civilians in the war-torn region.

The statement read:

The proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent annexation and displacement of the Palestinian people, and advance a comprehensive peace plan is a welcome development and a relief to the suffering civilians.

Ghana expressed optimism that the initiative could offer a viable pathway toward a just, lasting peace in which the States of Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully and securely.

The statement added:

It is our hope that the initiative will ultimately provide a viable pathway for achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, in which the States of Israel and Palestine can exist side by side in harmony and security.

The government reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with international partners to revitalise the Middle East peace process and urged all factions to embrace this “historic peace proposal” with sincerity and commitment.

According to a BBC report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the plan, while Hamas has agreed to release remaining hostages but has requested further negotiations on certain provisions.

Trump’s 20-point plan sets out an ambitious framework for the demilitarisation, reconstruction, and governance of Gaza under international supervision.

Key highlights include transforming Gaza into a terror-free zone, redeveloping it for the benefit of its people, granting amnesty to Hamas members who disarm, and deploying an International Stabilisation Force to maintain peace and train local security personnel.

The plan also proposes the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian committee to manage Gaza’s day-to-day affairs, overseen by a new “Board of Peace” chaired by President Trump, with participation from former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and other world leaders. Additionally, a special economic zone and a large-scale development initiative, dubbed the “Trump Economic Development Plan”, aim to attract international investment, create jobs, and rebuild infrastructure.

Other provisions emphasise humanitarian relief, the safe release of hostages, and the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces as stability is restored. The proposal guarantees that Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza and envisions a future where Palestinians achieve genuine self-determination through reformed governance structures.

