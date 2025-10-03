President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he will not hesitate to declare a state of emergency in mining communities if advised to do so by the National Security Council in the ongoing fight against illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.

The President explained that although he holds the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency, such action has not yet been considered necessary by the council. He stressed that he strongly believes the battle against galamsey can be won through alternative strategies.

Speaking at a meeting with major Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday, 3 October 2025, President Mahama outlined government’s extensive efforts in addressing illegal mining.

He highlighted the work of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), and other specialised taskforces that have been mobilised to tackle the menace.

In his remarks, President Mahama stated:

I have the power to do it, but the President acts on the advice of the National Security Council. And as at now, the National Security Council believes that we can win the fight against galamsey without a state of emergency.

He further assured that he would not hesitate to take decisive action if the Security Council advised otherwise:

I want to assure you that the day they advise me that, Boss, now we need a state of emergency, I will not hesitate in declaring one. But we still believe that we have the capacity to win this fight. As we deploy more troops and allocate more resources, I am confident that gradually we will begin to see results.

President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and accountability in the anti-galamsey campaign, urging CSOs to continue their advocacy, constructive criticism, and partnership with government in ensuring that illegal mining is decisively curbed.