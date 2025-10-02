Pulse logo
Cocoa farmers to receive Gh₵400 more per bag as gov’t adjusts 2025/2026 price

02 October 2025 at 15:03
A farmer cuts a cocoa pod to collect the beans inside on a farm in Azaguie, Ivory Coast.Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg
A farmer cuts a cocoa pod to collect the beans inside on a farm in Azaguie, Ivory Coast.Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg

The Government of Ghana has announced an upward adjustment of the producer price per bag of cocoa for the 2025/2026 crop season by GHS400, effective Friday, 3rd October 2025.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC) held on Thursday, 2nd October, chaired by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

It will be recalled that on 4th August 2025, the government announced a producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season at GHS3,228.75 per bag and GHS51,660 (US$5,040) per tonne, representing 70% of the average Gross FoB price of US$7,200 per tonne.

Following further consultations with stakeholders, the price per tonne has now been increased to GHS58,000, translating to GHS3,625 per bag.

In a statement after the meeting, Dr Forson explained:

Margins, fees, and rates to all other stakeholders, including COCOBOD, remain unchanged. COCOBOD will continue to implement interventions to support cocoa production and improve the welfare of cocoa farmers.

The statement further outlined that COCOBOD will intensify the supply of free cocoa inputs, including liquid and granular fertilisers, insecticides, spraying machines, fungicides, and flower inducers to enhance productivity.

Additionally, the government confirmed that COCOBOD remains on course to roll out the new Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme for the children of cocoa farmers, starting in the 2026/2027 academic year.

Dr Forson concluded by reaffirming government’s commitment to strengthening the Ghana Cocoa Board to build a resilient and sustainable cocoa industry that guarantees long-term benefits for farmers and all stakeholders.

