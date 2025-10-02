Gov’t to establish passport centres in all regions by December – Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that government will establish passport application centres in all sixteen (16) regions of Ghana by the end of December 2025.

According to him, this initiative will make passport services more accessible to citizens, especially those in regions currently without such facilities. At present, seven (7) regions lack passport offices, forcing applicants to travel long distances to process their applications.

Mr Ablakwa made the announcement during a ceremony in Accra, where diplomatic passports were presented to five distinguished Ghanaians: travel vlogger Wode Maya, Grammy-nominated reggae artist Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster and entrepreneur Anita Erskine, contemporary visual artist Ibrahim Mahama, and British-Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

He emphasised that the current administration remains committed to ensuring smooth and efficient passport services both locally and internationally. He noted:

We have become very efficient, and Ghanaians are confirming that the process is now seamless. They are receiving their passports in record time, with courier services ensuring delivery without the stress of travelling to application centres.

Mr Ablakwa further disclosed that the first of the new centres will be commissioned in Bolgatanga this month, with others to follow in the remaining regions. “By December, every region in Ghana will have a functioning passport application centre,” he assured:

