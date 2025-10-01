Gov’t to establish specialised courts for cybercrime prosecution – Sam George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that government is taking steps to establish specialised courts dedicated to the prosecution of cybercrime cases.

According to him, the initiative forms part of government’s broader commitment to strengthening Ghana’s legal and institutional frameworks to effectively tackle growing cybersecurity threats.

Speaking at the official launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month, themed “Building a Safe Digital Space,” Mr George highlighted the importance of stronger enforcement structures.

He revealed that the Cybersecurity Authority (CSA), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, has already arrested hundreds of suspects linked to cybercrime syndicates.

He stated:

The Cyber Security Act 2020 (Act 1038) is currently under review by the ministry to ensure our laws remain robust, forward-looking, and capable of addressing emerging threats.

To ensure swift prosecution, the minister disclosed that his ministry is working closely with the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice to establish a specialised court system to handle cybercrime-related cases. He added that plans are underway to introduce sustainable financing mechanisms for cybersecurity initiatives.

He explained:

We are committed to establishing the Cybersecurity Fund, in line with sections 29 and 30 of the Cyber Security Act 2020, to guarantee financial resources for national cybersecurity programmes, protect critical information infrastructure, and build capacity across all sectors.

Mr George concluded by calling for a national collaborative effort to build a digitally resilient Ghana and safeguard the country’s growing digital ecosystem.