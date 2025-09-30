1,937 killed, 10,957 injured in road accidents between January and August 2025 – NRSA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed that 1,937 people lost their lives in road crashes across Ghana between January and August 2025. The alarming figures underline the growing challenge of road traffic safety in the country.

According to data released by the Authority, 16,348 vehicles were involved in crashes during the period, leading to 10,957 injuries and 9,626 reported cases. The breakdown shows 5,515 commercial vehicles, 6,647 private vehicles, and 4,186 motorcycles were involved in these incidents.

The statistics were presented by Abraham Amaliba, Acting Director-General of the NRSA, during a working visit by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey. The visit formed part of her tour to acquaint herself with the Authority’s operations.

Road Safety

Mr Amaliba identified excessive speeding as the primary cause of road crashes, accounting for over 80% of reported cases. He further noted that many drivers consistently flout speed limits in both rural and urban settings. Other contributing factors, he said, include indiscriminate pedestrian activity such as hawking along roadsides, coupled with poor road design and inadequate maintenance.

To address these challenges, the NRSA has proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations (LI 2180) to facilitate quicker removal of broken-down vehicles. The Authority has also recommended the introduction of automated traffic enforcement systems to tackle overspeeding and reckless driving.

Looking forward, the NRSA plans to intensify road safety education nationwide, with a particular focus on integrating safety campaigns into the programmes of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). Efforts to enhance motorcycle safety will also be scaled up, especially through the promotion of helmet use and other protective gear.

Despite these initiatives, Mr Amaliba highlighted the Authority’s struggles with inadequate funding and the urgent need for financial clearance to replace departed staff. He appealed for stronger government support to ensure road safety interventions are sustained.