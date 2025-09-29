MultiChoice to offer increased value on DStv packages exclusively in Ghana – Sam George

After months of negotiations between the government and MultiChoice Ghana (DStv), the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that the company will provide increased value on all packages exclusively to Ghanaian customers.

This follows the work of the Stakeholder Committee set up by the minister to review the company’s pricing model. At a press conference on Monday, 29 September, Mr George disclosed that the committee had considered cost drivers, Ghana’s macroeconomic environment, subscription trends and other variables before presenting recommendations to MultiChoice Africa.

The process, he said, resulted in an agreement that will deliver improved value to Ghanaian subscribers.

According to him, MultiChoice Africa has committed to implement an “unprecedented” value increase of between 33% and 50% across all packages, effective 1 October 2025.

Mr George explained:

For those on the Padi bouquet, currently priced at GHS 59, subscribers will automatically be upgraded to the Access bouquet valued at GHS 99, with an additional 35 channels. This represents a 40% saving compared to paying for Access directly.

He continued:

The Access bouquet, currently at GHS 99, will be bumped up to the Family bouquet, which costs GHS 190. Subscribers will receive 19 extra channels, representing a savings of 48%.

He further noted:

Family bouquet customers, paying GHS 190, will now be upgraded to Compact, priced at GHS 380, with 22 additional channels and access to live football matches.

On the higher tiers, Mr George stated:

Compact Plus, valued at GHS 570, will be upgraded to Premium at GHS 865, with 18 more channels and 34% savings. Premium subscribers at GHS 865 will continue to enjoy all existing content but will also be entered into a competition to win an all-expenses-paid trip to watch selected English Premier League games.

The minister added that to combat piracy, particularly from Nigeria, the committee has recommended the creation of a working group comprising representatives from the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, the National Communications Authority, the Cyber Security Authority, the Ghana Domain Name Registry, the National IT Agency, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Police Service and MultiChoice Africa.