Dr Bawumia leads NPP presidential primaries with 57% – Global InfoAnalytics

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is well positioned to win the party’s January 2026 presidential primaries, according to a new poll released by Global InfoAnalytics.

The tracking survey revealed that a majority of voters prefer Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP into the 2028 general election. The poll indicated that 57% of respondents favoured Dr Bawumia (DMB), while 29% backed Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA). Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (YAT) secured 6%, Dr Bryan Acheampong (DBA) 5%, and Ing. Kwabena Agyapong (KAA) 3%.

The report highlighted a similar trend in key swing regions including Greater Accra, Central and Western.

According to Global InfoAnalytics:

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads with 57%, Kennedy Agyapong follows with 32%, while Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Dr Bryan Acheampong each record 4%, and Kwabena Agyapong polls 3%. In the event of a run-off between DMB and KOA, the poll shows DMB ahead with 62% against KOA’s 38%.

Among NPP delegates, Dr Bawumia continues to maintain a commanding lead over his closest rival. The survey showed him at 47%, with Kennedy Agyapong at 17%. Dr Acheampong polled 3%, Dr Adutwum 1% and Kwabena Agyapong also 1%. About 27% of delegates remained undecided, while 4% declined to disclose their preferences.

In a possible run-off between Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, the former leads with 49% against 20%, with 26% undecided and 5% withholding their choices.

In a related development, the poll also assessed the race to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). It noted that the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, is currently in front.

According to the survey:

Haruna Iddrisu leads with 30%, followed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia at 24%, Cassiel Ato Forson at 18%, Julius Debrah at 10%, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at 8%. Other aspirants, including Eric Opoku, Joshua Alabi, Armah Kofi-Buah, Kwame Awuah-Darko and Spio Garbrah, each secured between 1% and 2%.

The survey also tested hypothetical scenarios. In a three-horse race excluding Ato Forson, Haruna Iddrisu polled 45%, Asiedu Nketia 37% and Julius Debrah 18%. Among NDC voters, Haruna rose to 47%, while in the swing regions he maintained 48%.

However, without Haruna Iddrisu in the contest, the race narrows considerably. Asiedu Nketia polled 40%, Ato Forson 38% and Julius Debrah 22%. Among NDC voters, the contest was almost tied, with Asiedu Nketia at 42% and Forson at 41%. In the swing regions, Forson led with 47% compared to Asiedu Nketia’s 38% and Julius Debrah’s 15%.

The findings suggest both parties face competitive internal contests, with Dr Bawumia consolidating his lead in the NPP while the NDC race remains fluid depending on candidate combinations.