US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana after diplomatic negotiations

The United States has reversed visa restrictions imposed on Ghana in July, restoring favourable visa conditions for Ghanaian travellers following months of high-level diplomatic negotiations.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the development after meeting with US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

In a social media post on Friday, September 26, he stated:

The US visa restriction imposed on Ghana has been reversed. Ghanaians can now be eligible for five-year multiple entry visas and other enhanced consular privileges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the diplomatic breakthrough, saying:

I am really pleased that months of high-level diplomatic negotiations has led to a successful outcome.

The visa restrictions, implemented in July 2025, significantly limited Ghanaian travellers by reducing previously available five-year multiple entry visas to single-entry permits valid for only three months. The punitive measures also affected other countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia, and Nigeria, creating substantial barriers for business travellers, students, and tourists.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker

ADVERTISEMENT

Ablakwa explained:

It will be recalled that the US imposed visa restrictions on Ghana and other countries in July this year. The affected countries were slapped with a maximum three-month single entry visas and other limitations.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with US under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker

The Trump Administration had cited persistent visa overstays as justification for the restrictions, with Ablakwa noting that "in the specific case of Ghana, the Trump Administration said they were reacting to many years of visa overstays mainly by students."

ADVERTISEMENT