Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (22–26 September)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. NPP petitions police, presidency over 'selective justice and intimidation of members'

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally petitioned the Ghana Police Service and the Office of the President over what it describes as selective justice and intimidation of its members by state security agencies. Hundreds of supporters joined the protest march dubbed “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna”, organised by the party’s Youth Wing under the leadership of National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha. Protesters gathered at the Obra Spot from 6:00 a.m. and set off around 9:00 a.m. to the Ghana Police Headquarters, where a petition was presented to the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno. From the Police Headquarters, the demonstrators continued to the Jubilee House, where another petition was submitted by Mr Salam Mustapha. In his remarks, he reiterated the party’s concerns over alleged abuses and urged President Mahama to rein in the security agencies.

2. President Mahama nominates Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as next Chief Justice

President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution, submitted the name of His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie to the Council of State for consideration as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana. A statement dated Tuesday, 23 September, and signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has, throughout his distinguished judicial career, served with diligence and integrity at the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and currently, the Supreme Court. Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior among the nine remaining justices of the Supreme Court, was appointed Acting Chief Justice on 22 April following the suspension of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

3. Electricity tariffs increased by 1.14%, water maintained for Q4 2025 – PURC

Consumers of electricity nationwide will see a marginal increase in tariffs from 1 October 2025, following the latest quarterly adjustment announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). The Commission has approved a 1.14% upward adjustment in electricity tariffs across all categories, while water tariffs remain unchanged for the fourth quarter of the year. In a statement dated 23 September 2025 and signed by Acting Executive Secretary Shafic Suleman, PURC explained that the tariff review was undertaken in line with its Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism. The review considered factors such as the Ghana Cedi–US Dollar exchange rate, domestic inflation, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, particularly natural gas.

4. 3 killed, 10 arrested as police dismantle armed gang behind bank robberies in 5 regions

The Ghana Police Service has dismantled a criminal gang linked to a wave of armed robberies targeting rural banks across five regions. Ten suspects have been arrested, while 14 weapons, including AK-47 rifles stolen from slain police officers, have been recovered. Inspector-General of Police, Dr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, confirmed the arrests at a press conference at the National Police Headquarters on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. He revealed that the six-month operation, spanning April to September, relied on intelligence gathering and surveillance, which led officers to gang hideouts in the Ahafo, Western, Central, Eastern, and Ashanti regions.

5. President Mahama urges UN to ‘reset’, demands permanent African seat on Security Council

President Mahama addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025

President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has called on the United Nations (UN) to undertake sweeping reforms, urging the body to pursue what he described as a “reset” 80 years after its establishment. Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025, President Mahama argued that the UN’s founding charter is outdated. He emphasised that although the world has changed drastically in every sector and UN membership has nearly quadrupled since 1945, the structure of power remains skewed in favour of the post-World War II victors. President Mahama strongly questioned Africa’s continued exclusion from permanent representation on the Security Council. Referring to Ghana’s Reset Agenda, he urged the UN to embark on a similar process of recalibration to ensure its relevance in today’s world.

