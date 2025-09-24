Electricity tariffs increased by 1.14%, water maintained for Q4 2025 – PURC

Consumers of electricity nationwide will see a marginal increase in tariffs from 1 October 2025, following the latest quarterly adjustment announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). The Commission has approved a 1.14% upward adjustment in electricity tariffs across all categories, while water tariffs remain unchanged for the fourth quarter of the year.

In a statement dated 23 September 2025 and signed by Acting Executive Secretary Shafic Suleman, PURC explained that the tariff review was undertaken in accordance with its Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism. The mechanism considers key factors including the Ghana Cedi–US Dollar exchange rate, domestic inflation, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, particularly natural gas.

Factors Considered in the Review

ECG

Exchange Rate: PURC applied a projected weighted average Ghana Cedi–US Dollar exchange rate of GHS12.3715 to US$1. This figure incorporates an under-recovery of GHS0.3980 from the third quarter, based on the actual interbank average rate of GHS10.7032 between 23 June and 5 September 2025, and a projected rate of GHS11.9735 for the fourth quarter.

Inflation: The Commission adopted an annual average inflation rate of 12.43% for the fourth quarter.

Natural Gas Pricing: The weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) used for the review stood at US$7.7134 per MMBtu.

Electricity Generation Mix: The hydro-thermal generation ratio for the quarter remains unchanged, with 28.80% from hydro sources and 71.20% from thermal plants.

The Commission emphasised that the marginal tariff adjustment aims to balance the sustainability of utility providers with consumer protection, ensuring reliable service delivery while mitigating the impact of external cost drivers.

