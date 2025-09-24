Pres. Mahama’s approval rating drops in latest poll as ‘honeymoon’ period declines

President John Dramani Mahama’s performance rating has dropped by 6%, signalling a possible end to his ‘honeymoon’ period since assuming office on 7 January 2025.

According to the latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics, the president’s job approval fell from 73% in July to 67% in September, representing a six-point decline. The survey also revealed that 22% of voters disapprove of his performance, while 11% expressed no opinion, resulting in a net approval rating of +45%.

The poll noted that, for the first time, every region recorded majority approval of the president’s job performance.

The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics

ADVERTISEMENT

On the direction of the country, the survey indicated a slight decline in optimism. While a majority of voters still believe Ghana is headed in the right direction, the figure dropped from 71% in July to 66% in September, representing a five-point fall. Despite this dip, most regions continue to express confidence in the nation’s trajectory.

Regarding the government’s overall performance, 18% of respondents rated it as excellent, 54% as very good or good, 12% as average, and 16% as poor or very poor. The poll highlighted an increase of five points in the proportion of voters who rated government performance as poor or very poor compared to July.

The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics

The poll, conducted between 15 and 23 September 2025, sampled 9,509 voters nationwide using a mixed methodology of telephone and face-to-face interviews. It has a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±1.30%. Of the total sample, 1,997 voters were interviewed using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and 7,512 through face-to-face surveys across eighty-three (83) constituencies in all sixteen (16) regions.