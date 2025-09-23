Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie: All You Need to Know About Ghana’s Next Chief Justice

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, born in Goaso in the Ahafo Region on 26 December 1956, is a distinguished Ghanaian jurist whose career spans more than four decades in law, public service, and the judiciary. He is the son of the late Joseph Maxwell Baffoe-Bonnie of Sewua in the Ashanti Region and Elizabeth Akosua Amponsah of Goaso in Ahafo.

Education

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie began his formal education at the Goaso R/C Primary and Middle Schools (1962–1969) before continuing at Konongo-Odumasi Secondary School from 1969 to 1976. He pursued undergraduate studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, graduating in 1979, and proceeded to the Ghana School of Law, where he trained from 1979 to 1981.

Professional Career

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining the bench, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie built a strong foundation in law and public administration. He completed his national service with the Ghana United Nations Association (GUNA) and the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) in 1981–1982, and later taught in Oyo State, Nigeria (1982–1984). Returning to Ghana, he practised law with ESSWINT Chambers in Sekondi and later with Kejetia Chambers in Kumasi before entering public service.

He served as Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (1988–1990) and as Principal Inspector of Taxes at the Internal Revenue Service, where he headed the Legal Department for the Eastern and Volta Regions (1990–1992).

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was appointed to the bench in 1993, beginning as a Circuit Court Judge at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, before moving to Kumasi in 1995. His judicial career advanced steadily, with postings as High Court Judge in Sunyani (2000–2002), Kumasi (2002–2003), and on the Fast Track High Court in Accra (2003–2006). He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2006 and to the Supreme Court in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 22 April 2025, he assumed the role of Acting Chief Justice of Ghana, a culmination of his many years of service to the judiciary.

Leadership Roles

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has held numerous leadership positions within the judiciary and in legal education. Since April 2025, he has served as Acting Chairperson of the General Legal Council, Acting Chairman of the Board of Legal Education, and Acting Chairman of the Judicial Council. He has also chaired the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, the Finance Committee of the Judicial Council, and the Election Management Committee of the Judicial Service.

Previously, he served as Secretary of the Association of Magistrates and Judges (2004–2006) and as the Chief Justice’s oversight representative for the Brong Ahafo, Western, and Central Regions between 2009 and 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professional Memberships

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has been a member of the Ghana Bar Association (1983–1993) and remains an active member of the Association of Magistrates and Judges Ghana since 1992.

Conferences and Capacity Building

His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

ADVERTISEMENT

Internationally, he has participated in and moderated several high-level conferences, including sessions of the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Cabo Verde, as well as global judicial conferences in Egypt, Morocco, India, Scotland, and the United States. Locally, he has served as a resource person for numerous training and orientation programmes for judges and magistrates, particularly on election laws and alternative dispute resolution.

Publications

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has contributed significantly to Ghana’s legal literature on elections. He was part of the committee that produced the maiden edition of the Manual on Election Adjudication in 2008 and subsequent revisions in 2012, 2016, and 2020. In 2024, he chaired the committee that reviewed and published the comprehensive three-volume fifth edition.

Legacy

ADVERTISEMENT