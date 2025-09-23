NPP petitions police, presidency over 'selective justice and intimidation of members'

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally petitioned the Ghana Police Service and the Office of the President over what it describes as selective justice and intimidation of its members by state security agencies.

Hundreds of supporters joined the protest march dubbed “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna”, organised by the party’s Youth Wing under the leadership of National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha.

Protesters began converging at the Obra Spot from 6:00 a.m. and set off around 9:00 a.m. to the Ghana Police Headquarters, where a petition was presented to the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Presenting the petition, Mr Mustapha expressed concerns over what he called a pattern of “rambo-style” arrests and denial of bail for party members and social media commentators. He cited the recent arrests of Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, social media personality Fante Comedy, Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, as well as Adenta Kumi and Okatakyie Afrifa, among several others.

Mr Mustapha contrasted this with the treatment of members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). He pointed to alleged threats and assaults against NPP leaders, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the party’s third Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, who he claimed was attacked by NDC National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Awudu Sofo Azorka.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the IGP, COP/Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director-General/Technical of the Police Management Board (POMAB), assured the protesters that their concerns would be reviewed and appropriate action taken.

From the Police Headquarters, the demonstrators continued to the Jubilee House, where another petition was submitted by Mr Salam Mustapha. In his remarks, he reiterated the party’s concerns over alleged abuses and urged President Mahama to rein in the security agencies.