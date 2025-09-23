NPP holds ‘yɛn suro ahunahuna’ against alleged government intimidation

Hundreds of members of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are demonstrating in Accra to protest what they describe as state-sponsored intimidation of party supporters.

The march, called “Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna”, was organised by the party’s Youth Wing under National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha.

The demonstration began with protesters converging at Obra Spot at 6:00am and proceeded towards the Police Headquarters, where protesters intended to present a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and National Security. The march was scheduled to conclude at Jubilee House with a petition to the Office of the President.

Accusing the government of returning the country to a “culture of silence”, the NPP alleged that President John Dramani Mahama is acting as a “supreme leader”, misusing state power and directing security agencies against dissenting voices.

The party cited recent arrests of prominent NPP figures, including Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, social media personality Fante Comedy, and Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC.

The NPP also raised concerns about what it described as leniency towards National Democratic Congress (NDC) members. It pointed to alleged threats and assaults directed at NPP leaders, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the party’s third Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu. The party alleges that Mr Masawudu was attacked by NDC National Vice Chairman Alhaji Awudu Sofo Azorka.

Addressing protesters at Obra Spot, former Health Minister Dr Bernard Okoe Boye urged President Mahama and the Ghana Police Service to respect the rule of law. He vowed that the NPP would resist intimidation, saying:

This is a message to the government. If you cannot clean our water bodies, if you cannot give us jobs, if you cannot support our women financially, please do not take away our right to speak. If someone has misspoken, refer them to a court of law. Let a judge decide so that we may know if a court has declared someone guilty.

He added:

Guilt does not rest with the IGP. Guilt does not rest with a government appointee. Guilt does not rest with our adversaries. Let the law work. Let democracy work for all of us. If you do not behave, we will remain here until the rule of law is observed across the country.

