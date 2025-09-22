N/E: 6 arrested as police intercept 1,195 boxes of ‘red’ tramadol in Nalerigu

The North East Regional Police Command, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), has made a major seizure of restricted pharmaceutical drugs in Nalerigu. Officers intercepted 1,195 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride 120mg, commonly referred to as Red, concealed in a truck, leading to the arrest of six suspects.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, 18 September 2025, took place at Gbintri near Nalerigu. The suspects have been identified as Alhassan Braimah, Yakubu Muntaka, Abdulai Shakur, Mumuni Iddrisu, Mumuni Yakubu, and Moses Ayorik.

According to police stated dated September 21, two (2) trucks with registration numbers GR 1712-16 and AW 4417-14 were stopped after intelligence suggested they were transporting restricted substances. The vehicles had reportedly been loaded from Sankase in the Republic of Togo and were en route to Gbintri.

A thorough search revealed that 1,195 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride 120mg were carefully hidden among other goods in the truck with registration number GR 1712-16. The seized items have since been secured as exhibits for evidential purposes.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed that the consignment was meant for delivery to Moses Ayorik at Gbintri, who was expected to transfer it to another contact in Gushegu.

Police have confirmed that all six suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with ongoing investigations. Authorities also revealed that efforts are being intensified to trace and apprehend other individuals believed to be linked to the illicit consignment.

The North East Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring that restricted substances do not infiltrate communities, endangering public health and safety.