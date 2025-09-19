GTEC orders UCC Vice-Chancellor to vacate post over retirement age

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong to vacate his position after reaching the compulsory retirement age.

In a statement dated 19 September and signed by Professor Augustine Ocloo, Acting Deputy Director-General, the Commission explained that the directive is consistent with Article 199(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that a public officer shall retire from the public service upon attaining the age of 60, unless otherwise provided by the Constitution.

The Commission emphasised that the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, established under Section 7(1) of the University of Cape Coast Act, 1992 (PNDCL 278), constitutes a public office within the meaning of Article 199(1). As such, any individual occupying the role of Vice-Chancellor is legally bound to proceed on compulsory retirement upon turning 60.

The statement also referenced the University of Cape Coast Statutes, 2016, which outline the tenure of a Vice-Chancellor:

The Vice-Chancellor shall hold office for an initial term of four years. The appointment may be renewed for a further term of up to three years if that does not exceed the statutory retiring age of 60.

On this basis, and under its regulatory mandate enshrined in Section 7 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023), GTEC has directed that the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, should act in the interim.

The Commission further noted that the matter is currently the subject of a suit at the High Court in Cape Coast. Consequently, the Chairman of the Governing Council of UCC has been instructed to suspend the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor until the Court delivers its final ruling.