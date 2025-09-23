President Mahama nominates Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as next Chief Justice

President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution, submitted the name of His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie to the Council of State for consideration as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

A statement dated Tuesday, 23 September, and signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has, throughout his distinguished judicial career, served with diligence and integrity at the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and currently, the Supreme Court.



He has made invaluable contributions to the development of Ghanaian jurisprudence. He has earned the esteem of the Bench, the Bar, and the wider legal fraternity for his intellect, impartiality, and unwavering commitment to justice.



His wealth of experience and long service on the Bench render him eminently qualified for the high office of Chief Justice.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior among the nine remaining justices of the Supreme Court, was appointed Acting Chief Justice on 22 April following the suspension of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

On Monday, 1 September, President Mahama, acting in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed Justice Torkornoo from office with immediate effect. The decision followed the submission of a report by the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition filed by Ghanaian citizen Mr Daniel Ofori.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination has been widely noted as a significant step towards strengthening Ghana’s judicial system, given his decades of experience and proven commitment to upholding the rule of law.