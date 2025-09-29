Team Ken demands sanctions against Wontumi and Abronye over alleged anti-party conduct

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council to take disciplinary action against Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye, over alleged gross anti-party conduct.

The demand follows two viral videos in which the Ashanti and Bono Regional Chairmen were allegedly heard making claims about manipulation of the party’s electoral register and processes ahead of the January 2026 presidential primaries.

Chairman Wontumi reportedly alleged that the decision to hold the primaries on 31 January 2026 was designed to favour a particular aspirant, while Abronye is also said to have claimed that he personally compiles the Bono Regional album and would prevent certain individuals from voting.

The videos sparked controversy and drew a response from the national leadership of the party. In a statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party emphasised that the comments do not reflect its ideals or practices, stressing that no individual, regardless of rank or position, has the authority to control the compilation of polling station albums.

Reacting in a statement dated Sunday, 28 September, and signed by campaign spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng, Esq., Team Ken described the party’s response as inadequate, insisting that the conduct amounted to a breach of the NPP constitution.

The statement said:

The two individuals involved are not ordinary party members. As members of both the National Executive Committee and the National Council (Article 10 (3)(4) of the NPP Constitution), two of the highest decision-making organs of the party, their words carry weight. For this reason, it is wholly inadequate for the party leadership to simply dissociate itself from their reckless utterances. It has to be both condemned and sanctioned.

Kwasi Kwarteng

The team further demanded swift disciplinary action:

We therefore recommend that the NEC and the National Council of the NPP immediately summon the two Regional Chairmen before the appropriate disciplinary bodies and processes. Such decisive action is necessary to send a clear signal that no individual, regardless of rank or status, is above the rules of our party.

