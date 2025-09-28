Nalerigu court jails 2 for 10 years over possession of 1,195 boxes of tramadol

The Police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in the North East Region, have secured the conviction of two (2) men arrested at Gbintiri near Nalerigu on 18 September 2025 for the possession of 1,195 boxes of tramadol hydrochloride 120mg, popularly called “red.”

The six (6) accused persons were first arraigned before the Nalerigu Circuit Court on Friday, 19 September 2025, where they were remanded to reappear on 26 September 2025.

According to a statement dated 27 September 2025 and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Robert Anabuk Anmain of the Public Relations Unit, North East Region.

ALSO READ: US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana after diplomatic negotiations

ADVERTISEMENT

It disclosed:

Investigations disclosed that 100 boxes of the tramadol were found in the possession of Mumuni Iddrisu and Alhassan Braimah. It was further discovered that the two had concealed over 4,500 packs of the restricted drug in 25 five-litre yellow gallons.

When the case was recalled on 26 September, the two accused, Mumuni Iddrisu and Alhassan Braimah, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and possession of restricted drugs without lawful authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were convicted on their own plea. Four (4) others, namely Yakubu Muntaka, Abdulai Shakur, Mumuni Yakubu and Moses Ayorik, were discharged by the court for want of prosecution after investigations confirmed they were not linked to the crime.

Presiding judge His Lordship Justice Francis Asobayire sentenced each of the two convicts to 10 years in prison on each count. The court further imposed a fine of 5,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH₵60,000. “In default of the fine, the convicts will serve a further 10 years imprisonment,” the ruling stated. The two were immediately transferred to the Gambaga local prison to begin their sentences.

The Police expressed gratitude to the public for their role in the case, noting:

We commend the people of the North East Region, especially the leadership of the Nalerigu Youth Association (NAYA), for their support and collaboration in the successful arrest and prosecution of the convicts.

ADVERTISEMENT