‘20,000 delegates will decide, not 15 MPs’ – Bryan Acheampong tells Dr. Bawumia

Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bryan Acheampong, has dismissed claims that his chances in the upcoming presidential primaries have been dented by endorsements of rival candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by some fifteen (15) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Eastern Region.

Dr Acheampong stressed that while the MPs’ backing may generate headlines, the real power lies with the over 20,000 delegates in the region who will cast their votes.

He expressed confidence that he remains the leading candidate in the Eastern Region and is on course for a commanding victory.

Addressing delegates during a campaign event, Dr Acheampong remarked:

In the Eastern Region, 20,000 delegates will cast their votes, and I have seen that some 15 have declared support for someone else. Just 15 of them held the press conference, but after the event some of them even called me.

He further noted that he had personally advised Dr Bawumia not to underestimate the influence of grassroots delegates. He asserted:

I have texted Dr Bawumia to fear delegates. I am strongly in charge of the Eastern Region, and I will win most of the constituencies.

The Eastern Region is considered one of the NPP’s key battlegrounds, and endorsements from influential MPs are often seen as significant. Among those who have openly declared support for Dr Bawumia are Sammi Awuku, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Annor Dompreh, Kofi Ahenekorah Marfo, Charles Asuako Owiredu, Kingsley Agyemang, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, Kwame Appiah Kodua, Duke Ofori-Atta, Michael Okyere Baafi, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, Kwame Addo Frempong, Alexander Agyare and Laurette Korkor Asante.

The NPP’s presidential primaries, scheduled for 31 January 2026, are expected to be fiercely contested. The candidates include Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.