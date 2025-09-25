UNGA80: Pres. Mahama demands end to ‘crimes’ in Gaza, slams US

President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has made a passionate appeal to the United Nations to take decisive action to end what he describes as “crimes” in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, 25 September 2025, President Mahama urged the international community to move beyond excuses and act swiftly to save lives. He noted that thousands have already perished over the past two (2) years, warning that delays will only lead to further unnecessary loss of life.

In his address, President Mahama strongly criticised the United States for barring Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation from attending the assembly, describing the move as deeply troubling.

He stated:

The denial of visas to President Abbas and the Palestinian delegation sets a bad precedent and should be deeply worrying to all member nations of the United Nations.

President Mahama also reaffirmed Ghana’s longstanding support for Palestine, recalling that Ghana formally recognised the state of Palestine in 1988 and has consistently backed a two-state solution.

He said:

Ghana recognised the state of Palestine in 1988 and supported a two-state solution to the conflict since then and I say, contrary to the claims of some, a two-state solution will not be a reward for Hamas.

The President further highlighted the humanitarian toll of the conflict, condemning what he described as the collective punishment of Palestinians.

He stressed:

For nearly 2 years and for the fear of reprisals, we here in this General Assembly have been playing hide and seek with language to find the right words to help us avoid or excuse what we all know is taking place in Gaza.