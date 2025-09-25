Stop threatening to ‘snatch people’s husbands’ – CSA warns recent SHS graduates

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a strong caution to recent senior high school graduates over the rising trend of indecent language and disturbing remarks on social media.

In a statement dated Thursday, 25 September, the Authority expressed concern about the influx of these irresponsible posts from some graduates, including threats such as “we go scatter them” and claims about “snatching people’s husbands.”

According to the CSA, such statements can cause serious reputational harm with long-term consequences for the individuals involved. It warned that inappropriate online activity could affect academic, career and professional prospects, noting:

What individuals post online becomes part of their permanent digital footprint. Universities, scholarship boards, and potential employers frequently review social media activity as part of their evaluation process. Irresponsible content can severely damage one’s academic, career, and professional prospects.

The Authority also highlighted possible legal implications. Beyond reputational risks, it cautioned that such behaviour exposes young people to cyberbullying, harassment, grooming and exploitation. In more severe cases, these actions may even contravene Ghana’s cybercrime laws, particularly the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) and the Electronic Communications Act.

The CSA urged all graduates to use social media responsibly, stressing that the platforms should be avenues to showcase creativity, promote entrepreneurship, build networks, and explore educational and career opportunities.

The statement added:

As Ghana continues its digital transformation, promoting positive digital citizenship among the youth is critical. Graduates must think carefully before posting, be mindful of the permanence of online activity, and avoid indecent or harmful content.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the Ministry of Education, civil society groups and community leaders to promote safe and responsible online behaviour.